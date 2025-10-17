Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

