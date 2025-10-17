Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,108 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $416.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

