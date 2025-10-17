S Bank Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

