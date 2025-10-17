Chubb Limited $CB Position Trimmed by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $863,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 48.6% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

Shares of CB opened at $268.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

