Vectors Research Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,618,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $607.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

