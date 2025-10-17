Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $203.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

