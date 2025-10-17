Activest Wealth Management Has $51,000 Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Activest Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE T opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.