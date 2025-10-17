2,357 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,255,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,023.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%
TLT opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
