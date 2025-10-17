Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

