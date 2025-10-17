Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 354,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

