2,006 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Acquired by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $166.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

