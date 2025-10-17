Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.