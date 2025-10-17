Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,531 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

