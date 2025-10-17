Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Holdings Boosted by Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $476.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

