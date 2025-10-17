Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 321 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $14,831,784 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:COR opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $321.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.81.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.91.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

