Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,116 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

