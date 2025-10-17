Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE NSC opened at $288.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.80.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

