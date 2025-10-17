Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,622,904 shares of company stock worth $887,794,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

