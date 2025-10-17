Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,954 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $57,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,341,000. Amundi grew its stake in Sysco by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 1,940.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 1.6%

Sysco stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.