Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of COST opened at $925.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $950.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.34 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.15.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

