Nordea Investment Management AB Has $298.10 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,138 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $298,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 136.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,072,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 256,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.