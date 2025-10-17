Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the company will earn $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.59. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $226.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

