Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $376,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SNA opened at $343.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.41 and a 200 day moving average of $323.83. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.43. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-On

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.