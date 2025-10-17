Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after acquiring an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 314,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,959,893.95. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $94,572,077 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

