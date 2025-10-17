Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,041,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $275.56 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

