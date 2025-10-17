Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. Melius Research raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9%

ORCL opened at $312.53 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.33. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

