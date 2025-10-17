Commons Capital LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after acquiring an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after buying an additional 398,827 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE HLT opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.