Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 3,662 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.88.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

