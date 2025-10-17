Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.05 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,819,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

TYL opened at $496.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.56 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

