Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,942,000 after acquiring an additional 601,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.68.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $82.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

