SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SDY opened at $138.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

