First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 495 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

