First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 368 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

