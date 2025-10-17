Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,183.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $502.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

