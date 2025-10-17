First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 276 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

