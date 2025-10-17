Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IVV stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $657.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The company has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

