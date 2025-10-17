MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 664,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

