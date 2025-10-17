RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 34.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

NYSE ACN opened at $233.79 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

