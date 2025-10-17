Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6%

BMY stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

