TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $652.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.03, a P/E/G ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $422.38 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.