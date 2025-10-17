Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $693.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

