TD Asset Management Inc Sells 607 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

