Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.