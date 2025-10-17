NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 983,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,773 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,382.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $52.95 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

