Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of -678.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

