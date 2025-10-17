WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.