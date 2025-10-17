Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DLR opened at $174.02 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

