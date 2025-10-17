Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

