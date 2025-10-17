GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $299.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a market cap of $317.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

