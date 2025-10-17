Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $347.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

